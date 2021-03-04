Jury finds Matthew Hall guilty in shooting of 2 Tulsa police officers

TULSA, Okla. — After three hours of deliberation Thursday, a jury found the getaway driver in the shooting of two Tulsa police officers guilty.

Matthew Hall faced two counts of accessory to a felony after he drove the suspect, David Ware, away from the scene.

Police said Ware shot Sergeant Craig Johnson and Officer Aurash Zarkeshan during a traffic stop in June. Johnson died and Zarkeshan was seriously wounded.

For each charge, the jury is recommending 12 years of imprisonment for Hall. The judge will sentence him on March 22.

“This is a highly emotional trial just because of the circumstances around it," said Brian Martin, Hall’s attorney. "I figured the jury was going to have a tough time putting that aside even though Matt had nothing to do with the violent acts.”

Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler and Assistant District Attorney Erik Grayless represented the state in this case.

"I'm very just grateful to the fact that we were able to get this case to trial," Kunzweiler said. "Judge Musseman deserves an awful lot of credit. He marshaled us out to get to this point. I think our community certainly needed a little bit of closure. I'm not saying this case is going to give that closure, but it's given us at least a step forward."

Kunzweiler then said they are lucky the body and dashboard cameras were there to capture video of Hall’s vehicle showing up and driving Ware away from the crime scene.

Ware is charged with murder in the first-degree, shooting with intent to kill, possession of a firearm after a felony, possession of controlled substance with intent to distribute and obstructing a police officer. His trial is takes place in June.

