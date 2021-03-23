Third round of stimulus checks has many wondering when it will reach bank accounts

TULSA, Okla. — As more rounds of stimulus checks make their way into the bank accounts of Americans, some are left wondering when they’ll get theirs.

"I just want information, that's where I get frustrated,” said Jackson Brown, who is frustrated with tracking his payment.

It's a common theme across the country. The $1.9 trillion stimulus package promises relief of $1,400 to Americans struggling with the economic fallout because of the pandemic.

The question on the minds of many — When will I get mine?

"COVID has been, it's been tough on us,” Brown said.

He said he is fortunate to have kept his job through the pandemic, but working from home and taking care of a family confined to four walls has been anything but easy.

The promise of another round of stimulus checks was giving him some relief.

"It's nice when these come around and you think, OK, even though we're a little bit underwater, we're going to get our heads back up,” he said.

After visiting the IRS website, Brown learned he'd receive his stimulus on March 17.

When that day came, he said there was only half the payment.

"Only half of it was there, but it was like exactly half," Brown said. "So, that made us worry because we're like, so where's the other payment?"

In the past, the Brown's received their stimulus in split payments because they are a three-person household. However, the full amount was always deposited on the same day. This time that was not the case.

"We tried to contact the IRS and can't get through to anybody,” Brown said. “It literally tells you when you call, they are overwhelmed and to call back at another time.”

Like many Americans, the Browns felt they hit a dead end.

Our 2 Works for You Problem Solvers reached out to the IRS looking to get answers for not only the Brown family but for many who have felt the same frustrations.

Here's what we found:

If you're struggling to find out where part of your stimulus check is, check the “Get My Payment” tool on the IRS.gov. It will tell you the dates your money will reach your account even if it is split into multiple payments. You may have to be patient with updates.

Anyone eligible for the stimulus will get the total amount of the third Economic Impact Payment if you are not a dependent of another taxpayer, have a valid Social Security number, and your adjusted gross income (AGI) on your tax return does not exceed:

$150,000 if married and filing a joint return or if filing as a qualifying widow or widower;

$112,500 if filing as head of household; or

$75,000 for eligible individuals using any other filing status, such as single filers and married people filing separate returns.

Payments will be phased out or reduced above those AGI amounts.

Another common question, "If I’m on Social Security, do I have to wait for a paper check or debit card since I don't pay taxes?”

The IRS said no. If you get your SSA benefits direct deposited, you will likely get your stimulus payment the same way.

One viewer asked, “If I still owe taxes will I still get this stimulus check?”



The answer is yes. If you are divorced and have joint custody of your child, whoever has the child six or more months that year will receive the minor's check.

These questions are just a few of many across the country, and the IRS states your best bet is monitoring your payment on the IRS website.

