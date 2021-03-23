All adult Oklahomans to receive COVID-19 vaccine beginning March 29

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Department of Health announced Tuesday that all adult Oklahomans are eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment beginning on Monday, March 29.

According to OSDH, Oklahoma has consistently ranked among the top states in vaccine distribution and is one of the first states to open vaccine appointments to the general public.

“This is a momentous day for the state of Oklahoma,”Commissioner of Health Dr. Lance Frye said. “I want to thank all of our public health staff, partners and volunteers who have served on the front lines and kept vaccines moving safely and efficiently. Navigating the COVID-19 pandemic has been a huge undertaking and a massive public health challenge. Lives have been saved as a result of the drive and determination of frontline medical workers, county health departments and our partners across the state.”

The vaccine is available at no cost. Oklahomans 16+ can register through the state’s Vaccine Scheduler Portal. After registration, officials said they will see available phase 4 appointments on the portal starting March 29. Appointments for phases 1-3 will also remain available on the portal.

“Opening phase 4 is certainly a milestone, but we haven’t won the fight yet,” Deputy Commissioner of Health Keith Reed said. “We’ve met some ambitious goals leading the state’s largest vaccination effort in a very short period of time. However, we can’t let our guard down just yet. Now that everyone is eligible, don’t wait to get your vaccine. The best thing you can do to protect yourself and others is to get it as soon as you’re able.”

Vaccine appointments are also available through many other local pandemic providers across the state. You can ask your personal healthcare provider about the vaccine, or you can use the federal vaccine locator to check for appointments at local pharmacies.

