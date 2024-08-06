Operation Stolen Innocence: Digging into arrest affidavits

TULSA, Okla. — Catching predators targeting children online without exposing any children to danger is the goal of Operation Stolen Innocence.

According to The Child Mind Institute, 42% of children have a cell phone by age ten. It jumps to 71% by age 12. That means child predators have more access, making them more dangerous.

During a news conference on Aug 1 announcing Operation Stolen Innocence's arrest of eight child predators, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Oklahoma, Clint Johnson, said, "Social media platforms allow more and more people to have access to children over the internet."

2 News pulled six of the eight arrest affidavits. Two were not available. One is because the person has not yet been named. Scott Berkshire's is sealed.

We did find out that he is a former board member of the childrens charity, Joy in the Cause.

The probable cause affidavits we could get show that the suspects contacted members of the task force posing as teens.

Among Samuel Gile's charges — lewd or indecent proposals of acts with a child.

Osage County Jail

His affidavit shows him using social media to contact an undercover Skiatook Police Department employee posing as a 14-year-old girl.

It shows he told her:



"I tend to like younger girls"

"But you're pushing all kinds of fantasy for me."

"I'm fine with your age."

Wesley Rohrer's charges include showing indecent material to a minor.

Osage County Jail

His affidavit shows he used Facebook to communicate with an undercover Skiatook Police Department employee posing as a 14-year-old girl.

It shows he:



Requested a nude photo of her

Showed interest in meeting up for sex in his car or somewhere else

George Mathu's charges include lewd molestation and soliciting sexual conduct/communication with a minor.

Mayes County Jail

His affidavit shows him communicating with a Mayes County deputy posing as a 14-year-old girl.

It shows he:



Asked if she was a virgin

Asked if they could meet in a private place

Asked if her body was developed and for a picture to see

He was arrested in the driveway of the residence where the 14-year-old claimed to live.

Willie Porter is charged with lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16.

Mayes County Jail

His affidavit indicates he used direct messages to communicate with a Pryor Creek Police Department employee posing as a 14-year-old girl.

It shows he:



Asked if she had any sexual relations before.

Would be okay with a threesome?

Asked her to meet him in a park and "wear no panties thats sexy."

Danny Newton is facing federal charges of attempted coercion and enticement.

His affidavit shows he used Facebook and text messages to make contact with an undercover officer posing as a 14-year-old girl.

It shows he:



Attempted to meet with her for sexual intercourse.

Sent self-taken photos of himself to her and asked her for pictures

Asked her, "Can you meet me at the store or Walmart or something?"

Jeffry Clain is also facing federal charges of attempted coercion and enticement.

His affidavit shows he used an online account to communicate with an undercover Tulsa police detective posing as a 14-year-old boy.

It shows him asking:



Are you interested in being friends with an older gentleman?

What grade he's in

When arrested, the affidavit showed:

There is child pornography on his phone

He previously engaged in sexual intercourse with a 14-year-old boy while he was an adult.

