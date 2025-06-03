ONLY ON 2: Kendall Whittier Class of '99 digs up time capsule

TULSA, Okla. — After a quarter of a century, members of the Kendall Whittier Elementary School class of 1999 traveled back in time.

They buried a time capsule before the turn of the century, filled with mementos and reminders of what it was like to be in the classroom nearly thirty years ago.

“We needed to have something that was going to show this is who Kendall Whittier was when we first started," said teacher Rebecca Harris.

As the first graduating class out of the new building, it was important to Harris that she and her kids did something special.

Carlos Bejarano recalls he and his classmates having that same understanding.

“I just remember we had so much pride to be a part of Kendall Whittier and this like really helps cement that legacy of like how important it was to bring a school like Kendall Whittier into this community to help students thrive," he said.

The fifth graders were thorough, thinking of every little thing to pack away for their 2025 reveal.

From classroom supplies, beanie babies, a brick from the old building, newspaper clippings — even a box of 1999 dirt from the school yard — they thought of it all.

But the best surprise of all was an almost 2 hour tape of Kendall Whittier, frozen in time, almost thirty years ago.

“I’m going to end up I’m going to have a lot of Klenex and I’m going to see all of the beautiful things that went on at Kendall Whittier," said Harris. "And we haven't ever aged. But that old time capsule did."

Kendall Whittier Principal Rebecca Bacon said this unveiling inspired another one of their teachers to start a capsule of their own for next year's class.

