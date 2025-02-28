The wife of Richard Glossip is reacting to the Supreme Court’s decision to grant her husband a new trial.

Lea Glossip married Richard in 2022 inside the Oklahoma State Penitentiary, where he had sat on death row for 26 years.

KJRH

If you look closely at the above photo, you will quickly recognize that it’s not a normal picture. Underneath Lea Glossip’s right elbow, you can see Richard’s hands draped in chains behind her.

Lea spent more than 10 years advocating for an end to capital punishment and, during the process, began speaking with Richard.

Letters led to phone calls, and the two eventually got married.

Glossip was convicted and scheduled to die for the ordering of the January 1997 murder of Barry Van Treese.

He was a motel owner, and Glossip was an employee there.

ONLY ON 2: Glossip's wife talks Supreme Court decision to grant him new trial

Another man named Justin Sneed admitted to robbing and beating Van Treese, but he told the court he did so only after being hired by Glossip.

Glossip, for his part, has steadfastly maintained his innocence and faced execution 9 times.

Earlier this week, the Supreme Court ruled he is entitled to a new trial.

2 News spoke with Glossip’s wife about the decision.

She sent this statement saying:

“Rich and I opened the decision together on the phone this morning, knowing it would be a life-changing moment. To say we are overcome with emotion is an understatement. We are deeply grateful, today is truly an answered prayer.”

Also celebrating the Supreme Court’s decision is Glossip’s spiritual advisor, the Reverend David Wiggs of Boston Avenue Methodist Church.

“As I have talked to him over the years, it’s been amazing to me that he is has said because of his faith, that if the state puts him to death, he’s going to be alright with that,” said Wiggs.

Lea said both the church and Reverend Wiggs have truly helped the couple through some very dark times.

"Boston Avenue and Reverend Wiggs, in particular, have been an incredible source of support for both Richard and me, especially during some of the darkest days we’ve had to face. Truly a blessing for us both."

She said the couple will continue to lean on their faith in the days to come and said:

"Both Richard and I continue to be filled with immense gratitude, overcome with so much emotion that it’s difficult to truly put into words what we are feeling. Our shared faith has been a central guiding light for us through so much darkness, and we have no doubt that it will continue to guide us through the days ahead."

