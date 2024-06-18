One week after co-owner pleads 'not guilty,' The Goat closes

TULSA, Okla. — Just one week after the restaurant’s co-owner pleaded not guilty in court, the Goat Bar and Kitchen closed its doors permanently.

Nabil Alame and his cousin James operated The Goat for just over four years. The restaurant featured Mediterranean and international dishes and had a patio overlooking downtown.

It was a great spot for Tulsans to grab a bite to eat, but those who worked there said Nabil Alame created a horrific work environment.

In April, six former employees came forward detailing the abuse they endured at the hands of Nabil Alame. They said he was mentally, physically, and emotionally abusive.

Alame was charged with three counts of first-degree rape, three counts of filming and distributing obscene material, and two counts of sexual battery. At his June court date, he pleaded not guilty.

Many of the women included in the affidavit said they were scared to speak up for fear of retaliation or losing their jobs. Their accounts in the affidavit detail the co-owner getting angry when being told ‘no’ and threatening to remove employees from the schedule or withholding pay.

When the news first broke, 2 News spoke with a few victims off camera. They said they were afraid to share their stories openly because of those aforementioned threats.

With the restaurant now closed, we reached back out.

Although he no longer holds a position of power over them, the fear lingers. One woman said she's afraid she’d be targeted because the Alame family is so well connected across Tulsa.

The new owner of the property also spoke to 2 News off-camera. He said he plans to rebrand the space and bring a brand-new restaurant concept downtown later this summer.

We reached out to Alame’s attorneys but did not receive a call back.

