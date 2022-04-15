One person dead after shooting in Stillwater

STILLWATER, Okla. — A man is dead and another is in custody following a shooting in Stillwater on Thursday.

Stillwater police responded to calls around 5:30 p.m. to reports of gunshots near 12th and Main.

Once officers arrived, they found Landon Ray Aufleger in his car. First responders attempted lifesaving measures but Aufleger was pronounced dead on the scene.

During their investigation, they discovered that a physical confrontation occurred inside the Headliner Barber Shop. The fight continued outside into the parking lot.

When Aufleger left the parking lot, shots were fired toward his car. He then struck a parked car on the south side of the roadway.

Officers later located and arrested Darren Joseph Bacchus outside of the barbershop. Darren was arrested and transported to the Stillwater Police Department jail.

The Stillwater Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division is currently conducting the investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact us at (405) 372-4171.

