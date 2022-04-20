One person dead after fatal crash near 46th and Peoria

TULSA, Okla. — Emergency crews were on the scene after a deadly crash happened in north Tulsa on Wednesday morning.

The crash happened between two cars heading in opposite directions near 46th Street North and Peoria.

At least one person has died due to the crash and another is in the hospital in critical condition.

Several witnesses claimed to have seen one of the cars involved in the crash racing another black car.

Tulsa police say they cannot determine if Wednesday's rainy weather was a factor in the crash. Due to the rain, TPD says this is making it harder to investigate what the cause of the crash is.

This is a developing story. We'll continue to update as we learn more.

