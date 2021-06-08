One person dead after being hit by car early Tuesday morning

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police confirm one person is dead after being hit by a car near MLK Jr. Boulevard and East Pine Street early Tuesday morning.
Officers responded to a call about an injury collision involving a pedestrian around 6 a.m. When they arrived on the scene, police were informed the victim was hit by a car and pronounced dead.
At this time, TPD is investigating the cause of the collision. The identity of the victim is currently unknown.
The driver involved in the incident remained on the scene and is cooperating with Tulsa police in the investigation.
A portion of the area is closed while crews and police investigate the scene.
This is a developing story. We'll continue to update as we learn more.
