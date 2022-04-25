One drowns, search for second man underway in Pawnee County

PAWNEE COUNTY, Okla. — At least one man is dead and a search is underway for another along Keystone Lake in Pawnee County on Monday.
The Pawnee County Sheriff's Office is conducting the search in the Cowskin Bay South area along with firefighters and Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
They found one man dead and are working to recover the second man from the water after their boat capsized on the water.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
