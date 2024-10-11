Watch Now
One dead after shooting at a Tulsa dispensary

One man is dead after a shooting at a dispensary near Peoria and Pine early Oct. 11th.

Police responded to The Gas Chamber dispensary around 1:40 a.m. and found a man shot to death.

They are interviewing witnesses to find out what led up to the shooting. Investigators said other customers were inside the building when the shooting happened.

No one else was injured. The gunman is on the run.

