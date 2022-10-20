Oktoberfest 2022: Tulsa celebrates Bavarian culture over four-day event

TULSA, Okla. — Starting on Thursday, Oktoberfest is open to the masses! It's four days of Bavarian culture at River West Festival Park.

2 News learns that it takes a group of more than 100 people the entire year to plan out the logistics over those four days.

There will be, of course, hundreds of varieties of beer, vendors, and lots of food from the likes of Siegi's Sausage Factory and Ludger's Bavarian Cakery.

Ryan Howell says he's just a volunteer, but if you've ever been to Oktoberfest then you know him as the man in charge of making sure everyone has a good time with games.

"We have Karbach games, we do a beer barrel race contest, we do a mass Kreug relay," says Howell. "We also do the iconic stein hoist challenge, but we're introducing a new game this year that we're very excited about."

The event is also still looking for nighttime volunteers. It's a four-hour shift that gets you a t-shirt, a volunteer pin, and free admission to another day of Oktoberfest, as well as a $30 voucher to use anywhere during the event.

There is no parking near the event. You can only get to Oktoberfest by bus, ride shares, or ride a bike or scooter if you don't want to walk.

Tickets to Oktoberfest can be found online on the event's official website.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --