Okmulgee fencing business eliminates welding to reduce fire risk

OKMULGEE, Okla. — Burn Bans around Green Country are impacting the way people live their lives in order to reduce fire danger.

Despite the bans during this type of weather, Ronald Goedecke found a way to build pipe fencing — usually done by welding — while eliminating that fire risk.

“I called a welder, got a price, but then again, what we ran into was just he could not weld, he did not want to weld because of the fire danger," said Goedecke, the owner of Bullet Fence Systems.

He said he had limited options to build the fence he wanted around his farm, so he developed a way to get it done. Goedecke developed a metal band that he clamps to a post to make it work.

“They clamp the band to the post," he said. "Our slots are on both sides. Our notches are on both sides and we just entrap the pipe by sliding the collar to the post and then we tighten it on and put our nut on.”

He says the technique helped him start his own business, and helps welders stay in business during times of fire danger including one contractor from Texas he says reached out to him to order some of his kits.

“They were in a burn ban and he was concerned about the fire danger and he saw this product as a way to get the job done and make his customers happy and keep himself employed during this period of time," Goedecke said.

Find more information on Bullet Fence Systems here.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --