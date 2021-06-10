Okmulgee family picking up the pieces after home floods

OKMULGEE, Okla. — An Okmulgee family is left picking up the pieces after their home flooded earlier this week.

There's not much that’s left of Rhonda Dodd and her family’s belongings.

“I jump up out of bed and I’m in water up to my ankles," said Rhonda Dodd.

The home Dodd shared with her daughter and five grandsons in Okmulgee flooded early Monday morning. Their cars were submerged in water. Dodd and her daughter put the boys and their dogs on top of a bunk bed for safety.

“My daughter started grabbing, you know, clothes for the kids, things that she felt like we would need," Dodd said. "They finally, by 5:00 [a.m.], it was up past my waist.”

First responders used a boat to rescue them. They were then taken to different churches acting as shelters before landing at the Days Inn. Much of their clothes, toys and electronics are all gone. Two of the boys had just gotten new beds on Saturday that are now ruined. Many of their current belongings are donations from those in the community.

“I mean the town has really, really just opened their arms and hearts to the flood victims," Dodd said.

The family will move into a new apartment Thursday. But the loss of their cars means Dodd's daughter will have to stay in Tulsa during the week to get to work.

As they figure out what’s next, the family is grateful for what they do have. One of Dodd's grandsons reminded her of what’s most important.

“He said, ‘But momma, there is one good thing,'" Dodd said. "And she said, ‘What’s that?’ And he said, ‘We are all still here and we’re still a family.'”

