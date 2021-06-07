Flash floods force evacuations in Okmulgee

OKMULGEE, Okla. — Rainfall began early Monday morning in Okmulgee.

The Office of Emergency Management began receiving calls from help starting around 2 am.

The director, Tim Craighton said the rainfall was extremely heavy.

"We’ve had over 13 inches of rain here in Okmulgee," Craighton said.

Craighton's office was not staffed enough to handle to calls, so he requested additional help.

Craighton said, "We’ve got Muskogee County, Wagoner County rescue teams in to help."

But Craighton said, even that was not enough to cover all the needed ground.

"Some of the roads are flooded so bad that we can’t get the rescue crews to them," Craighton said.

Over a dozen homes had to be evacuated because of flooding inside.

Shayla Adams was woken up early to standing water inside her home and had to be rescued.

"They brought out the big vehicles and they brought out the boats to help get everybody out of there,” Adams said.

Craighton has a reminder to everyone about the danger of high water.

“They need to stay off the roads, but definitely stay out of water," Craighton said.

