Okmulgee County Humane Society rescues animals from floodwaters

OKMULGEE COUNTY — As we've seen, Okmulgee County was one of the hardest-hit areas in Wednesday's storms.

Countless rescues were conducted in cars and homes. While there were not injuries reported, the floodwaters affected more than the residents of Okmulgee County.

Oklahoma Task Force One tells 2 News they rescued 21 people on Thursday, but they also rescued:



11 dogs

2 cats

A tortoise

And even a pet wolf

Fast-moving floodwaters covered most of the county on Thursday. Homes were nearly underwater, cars were stranded on flooded roads and debris was coating anywhere the water could reach.

While rescue crews were busy saving countless people, the Okmulgee County Humane Society was busy making sure the animals were safe.

The group posted on their Facebook page to remind people to take their animals with them, if they have to or voluntarily leave their homes. They also wanted to remind people to not tether their animals to poles or trees which would prevent them from getting to safe areas.

They recommended if you weren't able to get out of your house, go to the highest location in your home that has access to counters or high shelves where animals could take shelter.

The Humane Society says they have all the help they need right now but the City Pound still needs help.

At one point during the flooding, the back half of the pound began to flood, as well as the

shelter office and Animal Control were unable to get in.

On their Facebook page, they are posting any missing animals so if you come across a lost animal or have lost yours, check with the Humane Society and shelter.

