WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: Oklahoma's tax deadline

TULSA, Okla. — The deadline to file your taxes is Tuesday, June 15. Its original deadline of April 15 was pushed back twice.

For people who still need an extension, the IRS will only accept mail-in extension requests by Tuesday. They are no longer accepting e-file extensions.

For those who miss Tuesday’s deadline, you can still file and you won’t be penalized if you have a refund. However, if you do owe money back, then you’ll be charged a late “filing” fee plus accruing interest starting Wednesday.

It has been a logistical nightmare for the IRS over the past year due to COVID-19 stimulus checks. If you received a stimulus check from December’s stimulus bill, it does not count as taxable income and it won’t impact your return.

If you didn’t receive either stimulus check and you claim it as credits on your 2020 taxes, the IRS will need to double-check their database and refunds will likely be delayed. Since April 15, the IRS has been backlogged because this is happening on a mass scale.

The IRS also announced in March, Oklahoma’s tax filing deadline would be pushed back to June 15 due to February’s historic winter storm. Oklahoma is among Texas and Louisiana that received an additional month.

If you didn’t get your first or second stimulus payment or got less than your full amount, you may be eligible to claim the 2020 Recovery Rebate Credit. ​To learn more CLICK HERE.

