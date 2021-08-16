Oklahoma's Kristin Chenoweth to serve as 'battle advisor' for Ariana Grande on 'The Voice'

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow native Kristin Chenoweth is going to have a part in the upcoming season of NBC's "The Voice."

Chenoweth will lend her experience as a longtime singer and broadway star to this season's new judge Ariana Grande as Grande's "battle advisor."

"I cannot tell you how thankful i am to have shared this with her and to have been able to “teach” with someone i have learned the absolute most from," Grande wrote on Facebook on Monday. "my heart is in shambles."

Chenoweth became one of the first to comment on the Facebook post announcement saying, "I've never been so excited !!!!"

The new season of "The Voice" premiers Monday, Sept. 20 on 2 News Oklahoma.

