Famous Okies: Kristin Chenoweth

Kristen Chenoweth is an American actress and singer and she's a famous Okie!

Born as Kristi Dawn Chenoweth on July 24, 1968, Chenoweth would be adopted by the Chenoweth's and grow up in Broken Arrow. She showed an interest in performing at a young age when she started singing gospel songs at church and acting in school plays.

Chenoweth would graduate from Broken Arrow Senior High School and participated in school plays at the time. She later attended Oklahoma City University where she earned her bachelor's degree in musical theatre, then her master's in opera performance. During her college days, Chenoweth would compete in pageants and perform in regional theater productions in her spare time.

She would eventually turn down a scholarship to attend the Academy of Vocal Arts in order to move to New York and pursue a career in musical theater. Chenoweth would break into the scene in an off-Broadway musical in 1993. She would earn her first Tony in 1999 from her acting in You're a Good Man Charlie Brown.

Several years later, Chenoweth would be cast in her most iconic, well-known role as Glinda, the Good Witch, in the hit Broadway musical Wicked. She would become a household name and received critical acclaim for her acting skills before retiring her floating bubble and wand for other endeavors.

She eventually would split her time between the stage and acting on TV sets such as "The West Wing," "Pushing Daisies," and "Glee."

Chenoweth now hosts a yearly Broadway Bootcamp in her hometown of Broken Arrow. She brings Broadway hopefuls together by teaching various professional techniques and performance skills, as well as coaching and instruction from Broadway, film, and stage industry professionals.

