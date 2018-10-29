Kristin Chenoweth to perform in 'Wicked' special tonight

Two of America's most beloved witches are returning to TV for a musical special on "Wicked" on Monday evening.

"A Very Wicked Halloween: Celebrating 15 Years on Broadway" is a tribute concert featuring some of the songs that helped make the show a massive hit.

One of the original stars, Broken Arrow native Kristin Chenoweth, says she knew from the first performance that "Wicked" would thrive.

"I just knew it was going to touch people," Chenoweth said. "I didn't even know like, trucker guys would come up and say, 'I liked you.' I'm like, 'It's okay. You can come out. It's okay. You're allowed to say, I know you drive a semi, that you like Wicked.' But that's who it's brought together, is everybody.

"A Very Wicked Halloween" airs tonight at 9 p.m. on 2 Works for You.

