Human skeletal remains found near Highway 169

TULSA, Okla — Tulsa Police responded to the area of East 21st Street and South 101st East Avenue for reports of human remains being found.

Officers arrived to find the remains in a tent in deep brush along Highway 169, the skeletal remains are in an advanced state of decomposition.

Crime scene detectives along with the medical examiners office will process the scene, and the remains, to determine a cause of death and the identity of the person.

The person who discovered the remains was in the woods was looking for a friend he had not seen in a few days.

The state of the remains leads officials to believe they are not the person he was looking for.

