Oklahoma's elected leaders react to Queen Elizabeth II's death

Kirsty O'Connor/AP
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II looks on during a visit to officially open the new building at Thames Hospice, Maidenhead, England July 15, 2022.
Posted at 3:09 PM, Sep 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-08 16:43:15-04

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma leaders reacted Thursday following the death of the longest-reigning British monarch Queen Elizabeth II.

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt called the Queen a "true patriot" for her country:

U.S. Rep. Kevin Hern (OK District 1) released the following statement:

“I join millions around the world mourning the loss of Queen Elizabeth. Her life was defined by love for family and devotion to country. She served God with every breath. My prayers are with the Mountbatten-Windsor family and the people of the United Kingdom who have lost a dearly loved matriarch and monarch.”

U.S. Rep. Tom Cole (OK District 4):

“Queen Elizabeth II lived an extraordinary life and displayed an unwavering sense of duty to her country. As the longest reigning monarch in modern history, she leaves behind an unparalleled legacy that extends numerous generations and 15 prime ministers. Her loss will be deeply felt not only by her loyal subjects but by countless admirers around the world. My prayers are with the Royal Family as they grieve the loss of a truly legendary matriarch and with our British friends as they mourn the loss of their much beloved Queen.”

U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin (OK District 2):

