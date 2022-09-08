Oklahoma's elected leaders react to Queen Elizabeth II's death

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma leaders reacted Thursday following the death of the longest-reigning British monarch Queen Elizabeth II.

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt called the Queen a "true patriot" for her country:

Sarah and I were saddened to learn about the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. She was a true patriot for her country and a transformational world leader.

Our prayers are with the Royal Family and the UK.

— Governor Kevin Stitt (@GovStitt) September 8, 2022