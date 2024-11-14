Oklahoma's Cold Case Files: Tina Pitts

TULSA, Okla. — For 18 years, the family of Tina Pitts has ached for any answers to her disappearance.

She went missing in November of 2006, leaving behind her three children and a host of unanswered questions.

“Two days and everyone was calling everybody, and nobody could find her, and we knew something was up. Something was different, and so we got in touch with the authorities, and we said the last person she was with was the boyfriend,” said her sister Angie Pitts.

Angie has made it her life’s mission to find her sister Tina and bring some sort of closure to their family.

I went to her home to learn more about her sister’s case.

“I believe it was foul play. I don’t believe, I know it was foul play. He took my sister away and he had something did to her,” said Pitts.

For years, Angie said she has had so many questions without any answers.

She believes strongly that her sister’s boyfriend at the time knows something about Tina.

“Why did he leave here? How come he wasn’t a man and stayed around and helped the kids searching like we’re doing? There’s something real odd about that, and they found blood in his truck. He said he took her to the hospital because she cut her foot and that’s a lie,” said Pitts.

At this time, Tulsa police say there is not enough evidence in this case to bring charges against him, leaving the Pitts family frustrated and searching for a resolution.

“God brought it, and God should take it. No one have that right. We miss her. We miss her and she’s worth for me fighting for. I’m going to be 68 years old, and I’m not giving up until the day I go join her,” said Pitts.

If you have any information about the disappearance of Tina Pitts, you can contact the Tulsa Police Department.