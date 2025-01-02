Oklahoma's Cold Case Files: Thomas Martin

TULSA, Okla. — In January of 2013, Tulsa county deputies said two hikers discovered skeletal remains along the Arkansas River.

2 News was there that day and spoke with Heather Green and Nelson Parrish about their unexpected discovery.

“You see a lot of stuff out there but you don’t expect to see human bones,” said Green

“When I noticed it was a human skull with a bullet hole in the side we decided we better call 911,” said Parrish.

We also spoke with Malcolm McGivens who owned the property that Martin’s remains were found on.

“I’m just totally shocked. It’s amazing how it just makes your body feel nervous and your heart’s beating . You’re like what the heck because you would never think of anything like that,” said McGivens.

Three years prior to that discovery, Thomas Martin’s son reported him missing.

His family believes he disappeared sometime between June 27th and June 28th of 2010.

“The last time that he was heard from was when he spoke to his son on the 27th and the son tried to call him the next day and there was no answer at his home. His son went to Thomas’s house to check on his dad and there was no sign of him,” said Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman, Casey Roebuck.

Deputies said his son also found blood inside his father’s car which was still parked at the home.

Another concerning factor was that fact that all of Martin’s daily medications were still at the house.

Through the investigation, deputies learned that Martin’s Pike Pass had pinged at the Coweta exit on June 27th and then again on June 28th.

“Even though Thomas may have been missing, his vehicle was moving on the 27th and the 28th and we know they did searches in the area where his car has used the pike pass but there was no sign of Thomas,” said Roebuck.

Through an autopsy, the medical examiner was able to determine that Martin died from a gunshot wound.

Deputies believe the gun that was used was a small caliber weapon.

For years, this case has remained cold with no leads.

The sheriff’s office is hoping that someone will finally come forward and give the family the justice they deserve.

If you have any information about the death of Thomas Martin, you are asked to contact the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office.