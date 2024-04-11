Oklahoma's Cold Case Files: Sheila Sharp

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police say Sheila Sharp left her home in 2006.

It was Valentine’s Day and what should have been a night filled with joy and love left her family with tears and a lot of questions when she never returned.

Her family filed a missing persons report desperate for her to come home, but she never did.

Fast forward to October of 2011 and her family and police were about to learn what happened to her.

“From what I understand, a dog had found a human foot and so that brought investigators out looking for it and they ended up draining the pond to see what was inside there,” said Tulsa police homicide Lt. Brandon Watkins.

Tulsa Public Works was called to drain the pond and that’s when they discovered a Ford Expedition.

When they looked inside, they found the remains of Sheila Sharp.

Police say her remains were found through the vehicle and the medical examiner listed her manner of death as a homicide.

“Detectives at the time had a good suspect but did not have enough to arrest. It was believed that the suspect at the time was a man who had a relationship with her, but unfortunately that doesn’t appear that it has progressed,” said Watkins.

However, police say there simply wasn't enough evidence to link that person to Sharp’s disappearance and death.

“Investigators have been working it as a murder ever since that time and unfortunately, even just a few years ago they were asking for help from the public and if there was somebody out there that knew the man who was in a relationship with her and could help us out but unfortunately that hasn’t panned out so far,” said Watkins.

Tulsa police believe that Sharp may have been killed before her SUV went into the pond.

Officers say this is an unusual case and they desperately want to solve it and bring closure to her family.

If you have any information on the disappearance and death of Sheila Sharp, you can call Tulsa Crime Stoppers. That number is 918-596-COPS.

Go even deeper into cold cases in Green Country with our podcast. New episodes drop in Fridays.