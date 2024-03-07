Oklahoma's Cold Case Files: Pshara Jones

CLAREMORE, Okla. — A young Claremore woman disappeared in 2015 and was never heard from again.

Investigators with the Claremore Police Department said Pshara Jones went missing on Monday, September 21.

Police said she left her home at 639 Archer Court after getting into an argument with a family member.

Detectives told 2 News that she left behind all the things that mattered to her.

John Singer is an investigator with the department, and he said their officers dealt with Jones from time to time.

“Pshara Jones suffered from pretty significant Schizophrenia and some other mental health stuff, so police officers had dealt with Miss Jones a few times. Officers were familiar with her, and so when she came up missing, she wasn't completely unknown to us, and the terrible things that come with Schizophrenia, she certainly suffered them,” said Singer.

That’s why Singer said it’s difficult for him to believe that Jones has the ability to disappear completely.

“Because of her mental illness, she is the kind of person that attracts police attention. Unfortunately, when she is in a mental health crisis and not on her meds, she engages in behavior that causes police to be called wherever she may be, and that hasn't happened,” said Singer.

Police were able to trace her steps shortly after she left home, but then they said her trail just stopped.

“We know that after she left her home, she went and she was in a convenience store buying a drink, and she was in a pizza place that night buying a pizza, but after that, it absolutely goes cold,” said Singer.

Investigators said she didn’t spend any money out of her account after that night, there’s been no traffic on her social media accounts, and her friends have not heard from her.

“My fear is that she may have gotten a ride with the wrong person. In 2024, it's pretty difficult to just disappear,” Singer said.

Investigators strongly believe some type of foul play was involved in Pshara Jones’ disappearance. They hope that anyone with information will come forward.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Claremore Police Department at 918-341-1212.

Go even deeper into cold cases in Green Country with our podcast. New episodes drop in Fridays.