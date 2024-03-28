Oklahoma's Cold Case Files: Michael Howell

TULSA, Okla. — On June 8th, 2014, neighbors at the Bristol Park apartments called 911 after hearing gunshots, and when officers arrived, they found the body of Michael Howell.

The Tulsa Police Department Homicide, Lt. Brandon Watkins, said Howell was shot in the chest.

Evidence at the scene showed that a bullet was fired into his apartment door shortly after 11 p.m.

"Witnesses saw the four suspects; they were all dressed in black, and they were running towards a silver SUV or possibly a gold SUV," said Watkins.

Tulsa police told 2 News that they were familiar with Howell and dealt with him in the past.

"He had a history of talking with people around, and he had been involved with altercations with several people inside that complex where he lived. So a lot of the previous detective work has been concentrated on those people that lived around him," said Watkins.

As far as a possible motive in this case, police believe it could have been a fight that simply got out of hand.

"It's not a lot to go on and this is why some of these cases go cold. You know you start out with very little work on, and it never really quite gets better, and this is one of those cases that it doesn't appear that a lot of information has been gathered that has pushed the thing forward," said Watkins.

Tulsa police are asking anyone with information on this case to report it to the Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

