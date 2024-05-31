Oklahoma’s Cold Case Files: Mark Grace

TULSA, Okla. — A technicality during a preliminary hearing frees a murder suspect and leaves the family of the victim heartbroken.

In June of 2008, Tulsa police believe that David Lee Benson stabbed and killed Mark Grace after he tried breaking up a fight.

Although there is evidence against Benson, the family still has not seen a conviction.

Investigators said the death of Mark Grace was violent and senseless.

Officers said Grace was breaking up a fight between a friend and another man when he was killed.

“From all accounts, he was just doing his best to keep the guy from attacking his friends and he ends up dying,” said Tulsa Police Homicide Lt. Brandon Watkins.

Detectives had plenty of evidence at the scene.

“There was a shoe print that matched the shoes that the suspect was wearing and there was also bite marks on the suspect. It was good strong evidence,” said Watkins.

Roughly a month after the fatal stabbing, members of the Northern Oklahoma Violent Crime Task Force arrested David Lee Benson in connection with Grace’s death.

But Watkins said Benson’s arrest was not enough to bring closure to the Grace family.

“I believe there were witnesses and there were also some good evidence at the scene but for whatever reason, something fell apart at the prelim so it was dismissed allowing us to refile later,” said Watkins.

Although the dismissal was a setback, Watkins said his detectives continue to work this case.

“We do keep pressing the issue and we do keep looking for additional evidence and we keep going back to the witnesses. Sometimes we will issue a material witness warrant for the witnesses and sometimes we try to just do it out of the goodness of their heart. And that sometimes works,” said Watkins.

If you have any information regarding the death of Mark Grace, you can contact Tulsa Crimestoppers.

That number is 919-596-COPS.

