Oklahoma’s Cold Case Files: Linda Sue Davis

CLAREMORE, Okla. — It’s been nearly 50 years since Linda Sue Davis disappeared from the Orbit Lounge, where she worked in Claremore, according to police.

Investigators with the Claremore Police Department said various tips, leads, and suspects have surfaced over the past few decades, but they’ve all been cleared.

Initially, Davis was considered a missing person’s case until her car was found in downtown Oklahoma City with some disturbing evidence inside.

"Oklahoma City Police detectives got involved because blood was in the car, and in the trunk they found clothing that they attributed to Miss Davis that was covered in stab wounds and covered in blood,” said Claremore investigator, John Singer.

Police told 2 News that specific blood evidence took the investigation in a whole new direction.

“Enough blood in the trunk where they knew it was awfully serious and likely consistent with a homicide. Her body has never been found and so we have an amount of physical evidence consistent with a homicide, and investigators touched base with everybody that they could associate with Miss Davis but they developed no solid leads,” said Singer.

Police said at the time of her disappearance, Davis had two small children and a family that cared about her.

"Someone had the ability to take her and her car all the way to Oklahoma City. We don't know where she was abducted from. We know that she left the Orbit Lounge at the end of her shift,” said Singer.

Because investigations have evolved over the years, Singer said there’s not much to go on with this case dating back to 1976, and they really need the public’s help.

If you have any information about Linda Sue Davis's disappearance, please contact the Claremore Police Department at 918-341-1212.

