Oklahoma's Cold Case Files: Kathy Lynn Hemphill

TULSA, Okla. — Years after a Tulsa woman was reported missing from her home in 2017, there are still no signs of Kathy Hemphill.

Neighbors told deputies with the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office they heard her arguing with her common-law husband, but to this day, there are no arrests and no charges in this case.

"The last time I saw my mom was September of 2017, and then after that, I just couldn't get a hold of her," said Rachelle Hunt,

Hunt said she is desperate for answers in her mother's disappearance and presumed death.

Her mom, Kathy Hemphill, disappeared from her home, and Hunt never heard from her again.

"Her best friend contacted me and wanted to know if I had heard from my mom or seen her because he hadn't been able to get a hold of her, and they talked daily," said Hunt.

She said her mom wasn't the type of person to leave everything she loved so dearly behind, like her family and her beloved pets.

"There's no trace of her. There's nothing, and I know for a fact my mom would never leave that house. She would never have left her animals, and she would never leave her car. My mom worked too hard to get all of those things that she got just to walk away from them and disappear and never have any contact with anybody," said Hunt.

Sgt. Paul Huss with the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office is a lead investigator on this case.

"She had a significant other at the time, and he told us they had broken up sometime in late October and that she had left," said Huss.

2 News asked Huss if he thought domestic violence could be a possible motive in this case.

"It very well could be. It was not out of the realm of possibility for a domestic to be going on at that house," said Huss.

Sgt. Huss said her common-law husband at the time was a person of interest in this case, however, deputies never uncovered enough to find probable cause for prosecution.

It's a hard pill to swallow for Hunt.

"It's extremely frustrating," said Hunt.

It's not just frustrating Hemphill's family. The case also weighs heavily on Sgt. Huss.

"It's extremely frustrating because, at the end of the day, we must go to the family and say I'm sorry. We still haven't found your loved one, and there's not going to be prosecution. There's really just a dead end," said Huss.

Hunt said one of the most challenging things about her mother's disappearance is not having a place to go and mourn her.

"It would be nice if we could find her and find her remains, and that way, we could bury her and have a place to go and visit her. I just hope that somebody sees this, and they do come forward because I know there are people out there that know what happened," said Hunt.

If you have any information about the disappearance of Kathy Hemphill, you can contact the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office. That number is 918-596-8661.

