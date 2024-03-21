Oklahoma's Cold Case Files: Karen Faye Heim

TULSA, Okla. — Karen Faye Heim was last seen leaving her parent's home in west Tulsa around Christmas time in 2005.

The pain of losing a child never goes away, and for Louis Heim, the loss of his daughter is a constant tug on his heart.

"You lose them, and you don't know where or why, and there's nobody found or anything like that," Heim said.

It was Christmas, and the family had gathered at the home to celebrate.

"Christmas was the last time we saw her. We celebrated Christmas, and then the day after Christmas, she was gone," said Heim.

Tulsa Police Lieutenant Brandon Watkins said they didn't have a lot to go on.

"We were familiar with her. She was the niece of a police officer at the time, and her family had reported that she had been involved with some rough people, so that is obviously where the bulk of the investigation is centered," said Watkins.

Heim's father believes her testimony in a drug case may have led to her disappearance.

"She testified in a drug case, and the repercussions probably came from there. They had some people they thought may have done it, but they investigated, and there wasn't any positive results," said Heim.

Shortly after Karen Heim left her family's home, police said her car was discovered in another state, but there was no sign of her.

"The car was found in Texas and the camera images from the Texas tollgate had already been recycled, and they didn't have any evidence or pictures at this point from the exit there," said Heim.

Heim says the doors to the car were left wide open along the highway, and the car had been wiped down completely of any prints.

"It was pretty difficult because, you know, anytime you lose a child or anything like that's, it's difficult, and then not knowing anything, it's a little more extreme," said Heim.

As we near the 20th anniversary, police hope someone will remember this case and come forward with information.

If you have any information on Karen Faye Heim's disappearance, you can contact Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.