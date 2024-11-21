Oklahoma's Cold Case Files: Joshua Shields

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa mother is desperate for answers about her missing son.

Joshua Shields disappeared in August 2017 and was last seen alive at a local bar.

Gloria Britton is Joshua’s mother and recalls the last moments she had with him before he disappeared.

“I had went there the evening before because I had found a piece of furniture that I thought would brighten up his room, and that was the last time I saw him about 10:00 the night before we determined he was missing,” said Britton.

She said people were coming and going from the house frequently during that time, and when she couldn’t reach him, she decided to head to a local bar that he used to frequent.

“I went to the White Crow where he used to go, which is not there anymore, but they pulled up some videos, and the last video I have of him is him in that pasture behind that bar, and he is like walking up there, and then he lays down for about 10 minutes in the darkness, and then you see him walking away never to be seen again,” said Britton.

She said it’s too difficult to sell the house that Joshua once lived in.

“I have still kept the property vacant because there are still parts of me that think a part of him might be buried on that property so I wanted to see if they could get cadaver dogs to see if there is possible remnants of him anywhere. I know he’s gone because I haven’t heard from him since that time,” said Britton.

We asked her what she thinks happened to her son.

“I think that whether accident or purposely, somebody did something to him, and they’ve covered up evidence, and after 7 years, no one’s come forward,” said Britton.

Britton said she’s done numerous searches around the property with her own family and friends but to no avail.

She said she is desperate for answers and is begging for the public’s help to find him.

“I might go to my dying grave not ever knowing, but if I could get help from somebody to even search the property, and like I said, I’ve seen things where they can find bodies after 10-20 years, if I could even just get that much of closure," she said.

Joshua has brown hair and eyes and stands around 5/10 to 6 feet tall.

He is around 180 pounds and has a mustache and a goatee.

He also has numerous tattoos and his nickname is Okie.

Britton wants to remind people that silence in this case is betrayal.

If you know anything about the disappearance of Joshua Shields, you can contact the Tulsa Police Department.