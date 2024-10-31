Oklahoma's Cold Case Files: Gregory Treace

CREEK COUNTY, Okla. — A Creek County man set out on a fishing trip with his brother and was never heard from again.

Investigators say Gregory Treace disappeared in July of 2022.

For the past two years, his wife, Billie Treace, has desperately searched for answers to her husband’s disappearance.

“I last saw Gregory on July 23rd, 2022. He left late that night to go fishing with his brother and his brother’s girlfriend, and he was expected to return the next day, when he did not return, I called the following morning out to his mother’s house here, where I expected him to be with his brother,” said Treace.

But he was nowhere to be found, and that’s when she said she turned to his brother for help.

KJRH

“His brother stated that he had left the day before with the brother’s girlfriend. He stated that they had gotten into the biggest fight they have ever gotten into and that he left with the girlfriend to go to a hotel,” said Treace.

Not only was Treace worried about Greg’s safety, but she said she was also extremely concerned about his health.

Greg was diagnosed with stage 4 Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma and had missed a medical treatment, which alarmed his family even more.

The family said that Greg was wearing blue jeans and white Nike tennis shoes at the time of his disappearance.

The family later found those blue jean shorts on a bench behind a tree on his mother’s property.

“He had neuropathy bad in his feet due to the cancer treatment and he was very, very sensitive on his feet and this is not a place that is easy to walk in barefoot, you have gravel and rocks of all kinds. That was immediately suspicious that he doesn’t have his shoes,” said Treace.

2 News sat down with investigators in Creek County to learn more about Greg’s movements before he went missing.

Investigator James Ables has been working on the case and said they ran into some obstacles.

“He didn’t have a good cell phone that we could track, and so a lot of searches have gone out to the property where he was supposedly residing in and we have come up basically empty-handed at this point,” said Ables.

A large part of the investigation centered on his mother’s home, which his family expected him to return to after his fishing trip.

Investigators interviewed his family, including his brother, but said they just didn’t have enough to move forward with charges in this case.

If you have any information about the disappearance of Gregory Treace, you are asked to contact the Creek County Sheriff’s Office.