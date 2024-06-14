Oklahoma’s Cold Case Files: Elizabeth Jacob

TULSA, Okla. — The death of a woman who was shot and killed in 2004, may be linked to the death of another man.

911 dispatchers got a call about shots being fired at a Tulsa apartment complex at 8303 E. 25th Place in March of 2004.

When officers arrived, they found the body of Elizabeth Jacob lying in the courtyard.

She was taken to a local hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

“I think her boyfriend at the time had found her. However, she had been arrested the previous month as an accessory to murder,” said Tulsa police homicide Lt. Brandon Watkins.

Records show Jacob was released from jail in March after investigators originally believed she was an accomplice to the murder of a man named Anthony Overstreet.

Police say his body was found wrapped up in a carpet and left near 21st and Memorial in February of 2004.

The suspect who did the murder, who she was an accessory to, died in a gunfight with police. After that the charges of accessory were dropped on her and then about a couple weeks later she was found killed,” said Watkins.

Watkins said it’s hard to know for sure if the two cases are linked.

‘It’s hard to say. It’s possible but you know it could just be a coincidence,” said Watkins.

For twenty years, the case of Elizabeth Jacob has remained cold and Watkins tells 2 News he hopes by shining a light on it again, someone may finally come forward with some information to point investigators in the right direction.

“Obviously, these are cold cases for a reason and very often we get a tip or somebody who wants to exchange information, or we get a good Samaritan who has something that has been weighing on their mind for the last 10-15 or 20 years who wants to tell us something,” said Watkins.

Elizabeth Jacob was only 46 years old at the time of her death.

If you have any information about this cold case, please call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

Go even deeper into cold cases in Green Country with our podcast. New episodes drop in Fridays.