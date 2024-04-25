Oklahoma's Cold Case Files: Edgar Eddington

TULSA, Okla. — Edgar Eddington loved his animals and was a well-known dog trainer and breeder in the Tulsa community.

He would make custom harnesses and his dogs competed in national shows all over the country.

His first wife, Wanda Watkins fondly remembers him and how beloved he was in the animal community.

2 News spoke with her back in 2021.

"He sold dogs, trained dogs, all kinds of ribbons and trophies. And, you know, made different things on how to pull 'em," said Watkins.”

However, investigators say his life came to a screeching halt in February of 1997.

He had since remarried to another woman, but remained close with Watkins and her children.

“His wife came home, and she pulls into the driveway and she sees that a window is broken out of their mobile home. She goes inside the mobile home and what she finds inside is an absolute nightmare.

Edgar has been brutally beaten and stabbed to death and his body is in the trailer. A horrible experience for his wife. I can’t imagine being in her position,” said Casey Roebuck, spokeswoman for the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office.

As investigators begin to search for evidence and any clues left behind, they begin to realize how much Eddington suffered during the attack and how hard he fought to get away.

“We come, and we begin our investigation and what we find is just a completely brutal scene. There is actually a window broken out of the trailer where it appears that Edgar had tried to escape the home, but he was captured outside and pulled back into the mobile home where his assailants killed him. There were multiple shoe prints outside the mobile home which leads us to believe that perhaps more than one person was involved in the attack and also just based on the absolute brutality of it,” said Roebuck.

Following the attack, investigators say one of his dogs was missing and so was his wallet, so robbery could have been a motive in this case.

“We have a lot of blood evidence at the scene, and we have the injuries to Edgar’s body. We know that he was stabbed and beaten pretty severely. We have the footprints outside of the mobile home and they suspect at least two people may have been involved,” said Roebuck.

Investigators are hoping that someone will come forward and give them the information they need to solve this case and put his killer or killers behind bars.

If you have any information about the death of Edgar Eddington, you can call the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 918-596-8836.

Go even deeper into cold cases in Green Country with our podcast. New episodes drop in Fridays.