Oklahoma's Cold Case Files: David Michael Jackson

TULSA, Okla. — David Michael Jackson was last seen alive walking in a neighborhood in east Tulsa on Oct. 31, 2009.

Although investigators do not have a photo of him, we wanted to share his story.

Tulsa police Lt. Brandon Watkins explained what happened before Jackson was shot.

"People had seen him walking and then they saw him lying in the street whenever they passed by again and then they called police," said Watkins.

Police said Jackson had been shot several times in his torso.

"Detectives interviewed several people who had been with him earlier in the day and they said that he had been drinking and occasionally become aggressive and violent when he was drinking. So, that's a possibility in my opinion for what, why he got shot," said Watkins.

Police told 2 News Jackson would often frequent the same areas.

"The family did say that he frequented that area looking for drugs," said Watkins.

However, the lack of evidence in this case has made it difficult for investigators to solve.

"It's horrible. You go back that far and we didn't have quite as many cameras as we do nowadays that kind of catch the street and there were a lot of things that made this one tough," Watkins said.

That's why Watkins hopes someone will come forward with new information to help shed some light on this case.

"There is somebody out there that knows something who has talked to somebody who was involved in this, and our hope is that person will reach out and call us and talk to us," said Watkins.

If you have any information about the death of David Michael Jackson, you can call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

Go even deeper into cold cases in Green Country with our podcast. New episodes drop in Fridays.