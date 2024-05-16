Oklahoma's Cold Case Files: Darrel Douglas

TULSA, Okla. — A good Samaritan in the wrong place at the wrong time.

It's been 21 years since the death of Darrel Douglas and so far, there haven't been any arrests.

On July 4, 2003, Darrel Douglas spent the holiday camping up at the Spring Creek campground.

It was supposed to be a relaxing weekend, but that all changed with the decisions of a few.

Unfortunately, the sheriff did not have a photo of Douglas that was appropriate to air, but we wanted to share his story anyway.

Investigators with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said they responded to the area after getting a call about a fight.

"Deputies and investigators responded to the scene and they do some interviews and they find out that Mr. Douglass has gotten into a physical altercation on July 4th of 2003," said Sheriff Jason Chennault.

"He saw some people that were camping at his campground, a mother and a teenage son arguing and fighting," he said. "He tried to break it up, and some neighboring campers thought that he was fighting with this mother, and so they came across the creek."

Chennault said those neighboring campers began to hit Douglas with sticks and firewood.

"Mr. Douglass went to the hospital on July the 5th to get checked out, and he was complaining of arm pain and come to find out his arm was broken," he said.

Fast forward to July 7, and the owner of the campground discovers Douglas dead inside his camper. The ME determined his cause of death to be blunt force trauma.

"That's been some of our holdup on getting this case prosecuted is because of his lack of a complaint of head injuries between the time that the fight happened and the time that he was found dead," Chennault said.

By all intents and purposes, Chennault said Douglas was the victim of his own efforts to do good.

'​"From what the original investigators found was that he was a good Samaritan, and he was just in the wrong place at the wrong time and his actions just looked wrong," he said.

​The Sheriff says they've had suspects in this case all along and they interviewed the people that were in the fight with him, but there just wasn't enough evidence to move forward.

