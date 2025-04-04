Oklahoma's Cold Case Files: Dakota Covington

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. — The family of Dakota Covington reached out to 2 News after human remains were discovered February 21st in Bryan County.

They believe the remains could belong to their son.

It’s a painful journey the Covington family has walked for four years.

Dakota disappeared on April 29, 2021.

“His dad had called her and said he had seen Dakota that morning when he left for work, but when he got home he wasn’t there,” said Felicity Covington.

The family said Dakota simply vanished without a trace.

His sister, Felicity, said he was always there for her.

“When I had my son, I was a teenager and I had really bad depression and I had a hard time getting up and feeding him, and so he was there to wake me up and sit with me and help me take care of my son. He was my hero and was supposed to walk me down the aisle and I don’t know what happened,” she said.

Felicity said he would never have left on his own, and the family believes something bad happened to him.

“I heard his dad was mixed up with some bad people and that it could have negatively affected Dakota. His dad is gone now so I can’t really ask him,” said Felicity.

The Bryan County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation along with the OSBI.

On February 21st of this year, investigators say remains were found in the woods and they believe they could belong to Dakota.

Felicity said she has mixed emotions.

“Them contacting us and telling us this has opened the old wounds we’ve had for four years to move past this, and it kind of took away the hope, because if you don’t have a body, you can still hold onto the hope that there’s not going to be one,” she said.

The family is waiting on final identification from the medical examiner’s office.

‘I want to see him one more time and I want to say goodbye. I didn’t get to say goodbye,” said Felicity.

If you have any information about the disappearance of Dakota Covington, you are asked to contact the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office or the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

If you have a cold case you would like us to feature, you can email us at coldcase@kjrh.com.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --