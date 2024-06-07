Oklahoma’s Cold Case Files: Anthony Lydell Jackson

TULSA, Okla. — Gang rivalries may be the motive behind the death of a former, McLain High School graduate.

Tulsa police said several men followed Anthony Jackson into the Hood Food Store in north Tulsa on January 17th, 2004.

At one point, Jackson was shot multiple times in the head and left to die.

Tulsa police homicide Lt. Brandon Watkins said the shooter had no respect for life when he followed Jackson inside the store that day.

“I think the clerk at the time thought he might have come in there just to get away from somebody and that person just followed him in,” said Watkins.

Police said it appears Jackson’s death may have been gang-related, and at that time, this type of shooting was just par for the course.

“Apparently, Tulsa was in the middle of some sort of gang violence epidemic at the moment that had broken out,” sad Watkins.

Despite numerous witnesses including the store clerk, police have never been able to develop a good suspect.

2 News asked Watkins if he believed it had something to do with the no-snitch rule.

“That no snitch rule really falls apart for the most part. Usually when somebody gets in trouble and they have some information to trade, the no snitch thing is tossed out the window and people want to help us out to help themselves out,” said Watkins.

According to his obituary, Anthony Jackson was a member of the Greater Union Baptist Church and graduated from McLain High School in 2002.

Tulsa police say just about a week after Anthony Jackson was killed, another shooting took place near where he lived, and they believe that shooting was tied to Jackson's death.

If you have any information regarding the death of Anthony Jackson, call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

Go even deeper into cold cases in Green Country with our podcast. New episodes drop in Fridays.