Oklahomans spread holiday cheer for foster kids

TULSA, Okla. — Christmas is the time for giving, and Oklahomans know how to champion those in need.

2 News found ‘Santa’s workshop,’ which ensures every child has a gift under the tree.

Rows and rows of toys are ready to go home to thousands of foster kids throughout seven counties in Green Country.

But Santa called on more than his elves to help bring Christmas joy.

Margaret Wish is the executive director of Fostering Connections, which started ‘Fostering Joy. ' She told us this day wouldn’t have been possible without the help of her neighbors.

“Everything you see behind me and you see walking out the door has been gifted to us, and without the support of the community, we wouldn’t be able to do this,” Wish said.

Hundreds of bikes, toys, and even electronics were bought for each specific child.

“We make sure kids that are living in out-of-home care get to have a Christmas like every other kid,” Wish said.

The first two counties where presents were distributed were Tulsa and Wagoner. Then, the crew moved to their mobile sites in Muskogee, Okmulgee, Osage, Pawnee, and Washington County.

The guardians of the foster kids came to “Santa’s workshop” to pick up the gifts to place under their tree.

We spoke with the Hadleys, a foster couple, who said resources like this help lift the burden for both them and the child on Christmas.

“We’ve got a wide variety of ages to tend to and it helps out on the little things we aren’t able to pick up,” Kerrie Hadley said.

Little things go a long way to ensure every child has a Merry Christmas.

