Oklahomans should follow new CDC mask guidance, state health department says

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma health leaders plan to follow the new mask guidelines announced Tuesday, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued revised mask guidance on Tuesday asking vaccinated individuals to wear masks indoors in areas where COVID-19 is surging.

Oklahoma State Epidemiologist Jolianne Stone released a statement

following the announcement saying OSDH would follow suit.

“The Oklahoma State Department of Health has and will continue to follow CDC guidance regarding COVID-19. With today’s revisions by the CDC, we want to reiterate the importance of taking personal responsibility for protection against COVID-19. Additionally, we continue to encourage those who are eligible to get vaccinated.” Oklahoma State Epidemiologist Jolianne Stone

The CDC's revised guidance also asked that everyone in K-12 schools wear masks, regardless of their vaccination status.

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt said Friday that he had no plans to issue a new state of emergency in response to the rise in COVID-19 cases.

Again, this is about personal responsibility and freedoms, " Stitt said.

"So nothing in the legislature last year prevents a parent from sending their child to school with a mask on or prevents anyone from having their child over 12 get vaccinated."

