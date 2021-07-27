OU, Texas submits request to join SEC

TULSA, Okla. — Moving on.

University of Oklahoma President Joseph Harroz Jr. and University of Texas President Jay Hartzel officially filed a request to SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey to join the football conference starting July 1, 2025.

On Monday, the Sooners and the Longhorns announced they notified the Big 12 officials the schools will not be renewing their media rights contracts with the athletic conference.

The full joint statement says:

The University of Oklahoma and The University of Texas at Austin (the “Universities”) request invitations for membership to the Southeastern Conference (the “SEC”) starting on July 1, 2025. We believe that there would be mutual benefit to the Universities on the one hand, and the SEC on the other hand, for the Universities to become members of the SEC. We look forward to the prospect of discussions regarding this matter.

The OU Board of Regents will meet July 31st to discuss athletics conference membership. The meeting will be held in person and is open to the public at the OU Health Sciences Center in Oklahoma City.

Not long after the announcement, the SEC stated the following on social media:

