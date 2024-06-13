Oklahomans react to Supreme Court's approval of abortion pill

TULSA, Okla. — On May 13, the U.S. Supreme Court released a highly anticipated decision that allows the FDA-approved use of Mifepristone, an abortion pill.

While the decision is a win for the reproductive health movement, many Oklahomans are not seeing it that way.

Oklahoma was the first state to ban abortion after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Since then many laws have passed in the state further preventing abortion access.

Mifepristone is used to evacuate a fetus. It can also be used in miscarriages.

2 News talked with two Oklahoma groups on opposite sides of an argument.

Oklahoma Call of Reproductive Justice and Abolish Abortion Oklahoma both see this as a step but in different directions.

"We want to see abortion abolished. We don't see any situation that would allow for an abortion," said Tamya Cox-Toure with OCRJ.

On the other side was Bill Ascol.

"We need full access back in our state. It is not right again, that our neighboring states have more rights than Oklahomans," said Ascol with Abolish Abortion Oklahoma.

Despite the ban, many find other ways to get an abortion. According to Cox-Toure, the go-to solutions are going to a state that allows abortion resources or the use of telehealth services.

"What we knew is that even banning abortion access doesn't ban abortions, doesn't stop abortions. People are finding means to get the care that they need. In a lot of ways, this is causing people to travel out of state or access abortion pills through the mail," said Cox-Toure

Meanwhile, Ascol said some resources do not involve abortions.

"What I would say to a woman in a problem pregnancy is, 'Let us come along beside you. Let us help you, nurture you, support you, protect you bring this child to term where you won't have the hangover of regret when one day you realize you have murdered your own child," said Ascol.

In some circumstances, Oklahomans could have access to Mifepristone if they use a telehealth service. That's where they would meet with their out-of-state provider who may be able to call in and then mail that prescription to their door.

However, due to Oklahoma's abortion laws, Cox-Toure said this isn't a viable option for everyone.

Ascol said these drugs are harmful.

"Easily 2/3 or better of abortions being performed now are happening at home. Now they are not happening by a doctor. A woman is taking the life of her child. So we got to have a culture of life, is what I think needs to happen in Oklahoma," Ascol said

However, Cox-Toure disagrees with Ascol. She said that the drug is safe and helpful to millions.

"We know that there are extreme organizations out there that are finding ways to get rid of Mifepristone. Which is a medicine used by over 6 million Americans. It is the gold standard when it comes to ending the pregnancy," said Cox-Toure.

Ascol said he hopes they can pass more while Cox Toure said, she's ready to challenge them more.

