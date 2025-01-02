Oklahomans preparing for potentially dangerous winter weather

TULSA, Okla. — In a Facebook post on Dec. 28, Okmulgee County Emergency Management warned people of dangerous potential winter weather. They asked people to prepare as soon as possible and to monitor the forecast. The cold weather could lead to icy roads for Tulsans.

Suzanne Jackson is from Utah and says she always imagines the worst when it comes to icy roads and getting stranded.

"As you go through the checkout, you reach over and grab a hand warmer… and you stick them in your glove box cause you never know you're going to need those," said Jackson.

Jackson said she wants everyone to play their role during the potential winter weather.

"Honestly, if we can stay in, that's just better. Not only keeping ourselves safe but everybody else in the community," said Jackson.

As prepared for safety as Jackson was, she still had questions.

KJRH

"My question is, is the city prepared? I know I'm prepared pretty prepared, but is the city prepared," said Jackson.

2 News couldn't get a hold of anyone from the city, but Lieutenant Mark Southhall from Oklahoma Highway Patrol did give his advice.

KJRH

"Our guys will run studded tires on their units if they're able to. We'll work with D. O.T. to make sure that they're prepared to put sand on the roadways," said Southall

Southhall said you can prepare by ensuring your tires are correctly inflated and limiting your trips outside the home if you don't have seasonal tires.

Southall also recommends avoiding following other vehicles too closely on the roads. Jackson asked everyone to consider poor road conditions.

"Just plan for it, if you know the road are icy then plan for it," said Jackson.

To learn more about what to do on icy roads, click here.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

