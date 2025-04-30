Oklahomans consider flood safety as storms move through the region

TULSA, Okla — 2 News has been closely monitoring storms in Oklahoma. Severe flooding from storms has led to several deaths in just the past few weeks. Phrases like "turn around, don’t drown" have gained prominence again, as officials warn people to be mindful of floodwaters.

Last week, 2 News Oklahoma closely covered the deaths of a Broken Arrow mother and daughter who drowned after they got swept up in a current while trying to drive across a flooded bridge.

Over the weekend of April 26-27, floodwaters surged in Lawton.

Officials announced April 26 one death due to drowning in floodwaters took place after a truck got stuck.

Many individuals also had to be rescued and evacuated from their homes after the floods posed a safety threat.

Tina Alley said she and her family now have to start from scratch.

“We lost everything, I think we've got some clothes that we can salvage," she said. "As far as anything that we're going to be able to use for a home, we lost everything."

In Moore, Oklahoma, three people were swept away in their car.

A mother and her 12-year-old son ended up passing away.

The only other person in the vehicle survived and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The Oklahoma Water Resources Board posted these tips on Facebook to remind people of how to stay safe during storm season and flash floods.

The organization also provided this information about how you can file a flood insurance claim if your property sustains any damage.

