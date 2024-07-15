Oklahoman, former Secret Service Agent on preventing future security breaches

TULSA, Okla. — "That assassin should not have had access to that rooftop," said Todd Lamb.

Former Oklahoma Lt. Governor and Secret Service Agent Todd Lamb understands the importance of the breach in security for former President Donald Trump.

The incident over the weekend made him think about the time his duty was to protect our nation's leaders through the '90s and 2000s. Lamb was a Secret Service agent for the Clinton and George W. Bush administrations.

The fact that a shooter opened fire at Donald Trump's rally – killing one and injuring Trump and two others is beyond Lamb's comprehension.

"It was the best of the Secret Service and the Worst of the Secret Service," said Lamb.

He tells 2 News that agents go through certain procedures days before any event.

They stake out the location for any points of vulnerability to ensure protection. They also speak with other law enforcement agencies about any points of concern they haven't seen before.

So, with all of these precautions, how did this happen?

Former President Trump did not have the security assets that President Biden has because he's not the sitting president. Not as many assets in the motorcade, maybe not as much air support, not as many drone support, not as many secret service agents. But that's certainly going to change after what happened in Pennsylvania.

Witnessing such an event left Lamb torn.

"I was so proud of them; as an American, I was proud of them; as a Secret Service Alum, I was proud. But I was questioning how in the world you could do a site survey and security in advance of that rally of that venue and have that rooftop addressed in some shape or form," said Lamb.

Looking forward, there will be more questions like what are the next steps for the agency?

Lamb said it's business as usual.

"The Secret Service will continue to go about their business… the Secret Service mission is to protect the lives of those they are required to protect," said Lamb.

