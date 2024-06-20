Oklahoma woman uses music, art to narrate impact of gun violence

TULSA, Okla. — June is gun violence awareness month and one Oklahoma woman is hosting an exhibit that features the effects of the issue.

According to the CDC, in 2022, Oklahoma ranked 14th for gun-related deaths.

Some are using creative methods to curve that statistic.

Kiona Wooton Millirons is turning her pain into power after the death of her sister in 2018.

"During the trial, my sister immediately became the victim and the body. It’s like she disappeared immediately," said Millirons.

Amber Clark was working as a librarian when a man shot her 11 times, killing her.

In 2022, his trial began with the Clark family hoping to get justice. At the end of the day, Clark's killer was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole but for the family, the pain persisted.

That's when Millirons turned to her love of art.

"So the shoe represents the amount of time that he stood at my sister's car, and in that amount of time, he was able to shoot eleven bullets," said Millirons.

All pieces of the artwork in the exhibit depict the evidence presented during the trial.

Some of it includes an image of a birthday cake and popcorn, the food the man ate after her murder, as well as the red coat Clark was wearing at the time.



It's all being displayed in Tulsa.

"The idea for this exhibition actually came to me during the trial. In order to kind of keep my mind at ease, I just needed something to do with my hands so I took really in-depth notes and drew illustrations," said Millirons.

Walking through the exhibit, Millirons told 2 News that she wanted people to feel the impact of gun violence.

So, she created an immersive experience with music. The music builds tension similar to that she felt during the trial. At the end, a single gunshot sound effect rang out.

She said the exhibit is helping her heal.

"I feel a lot of pride. I am really proud of this exhibition. I hope that it gets to tour around and hopefully inspire and educate people about gun violence and its impact," said Millirons.

The exhibit is called Vermillion. It is a deep red color created when mercury and sulfur are mixed together.

The faces of her family are prominently featured alongside the painting. In place of one of the family's faces is a mirror.

"I have a mirror. I call it self-reflection. Nobody plans on being a victim of gun violence, but it can be any of us, so I was hoping people take a look at themselves," said Millirons.



While the exhibit is soon coming to a close on June 22 in Tulsa, Millirons said there’s one last chance to see it.

She said on the closing day, she's hosting a talk back for people to ask her questions.

Learn more about the exhibithere.

