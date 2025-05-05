Oklahoma tribes honor Missing and Murdered Indigenous Peoples' Day

MUSCOGEE NATION — On May 5, several Oklahoma tribes honored Missing and Murdered Indigenous Peoples' Day.

The day, also known as Red Dress Day, honors the lives of missing and murdered indigenous people, with a particular focus on women and girls. It also calls for more awareness of the unique violence Native people face.

May 5 was chosen to honor the birthday of Hanna Harris, a member of the Northern Cheyenne tripe who went missing on July 4, 2023.

According to the National Indigenous Women's Resource Center, "On some reservations, Native women face murder rates more than ten times the national average,” with many of these disappearances and murders being linked directly to sexual assault, sexual violence, domestic violence, dating violence, stalking, and sex trafficking.

