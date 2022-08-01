Oklahoma tops Texas, reaches No. 5 for highway bridge conditions

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma climbed to No. 5 in the U.S. for good bridge conditions in 2021, jumping Texas after sitting at No. 7 for 2020.

The ranking comes from the most recent Federal Highway Administration inspection data looking at states with the lowest percentages of structurally deficient highway bridges.

“Strengthening these connections to communities and ensuring highway safety and reliability are critical components in building Oklahoma’s prosperity," said Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt. "Continuing to improve bridge and highway conditions shows the commitment we’ve made to today’s transportation infrastructure needs while also ensuring a strong system for the future."

The state has made a complete comeback from its 49th-place ranking in 2004. At that time, 1,168 of the 6,800 state highway bridges, or 17 percent, of the structures maintained by ODOT were rated structurally deficient or in poor condition.

As of Aug. 1's report from the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, 47 highway bridges rate as poor, meaning fewer than 1 percent of all highway bridges are structurally deficient. All of those remaining bridges are included in ODOT’s Eight-Year Construction Work Plan for replacement or major rehabilitation by 2029. The state says one of the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority’s 836 bridges on the toll road network is structurally deficient but is currently undergoing repairs.

